Idukki, February 13: Munnar in Kerala's Idukki again witnessed cold wave. Frost forms on plants and grass in the hill station of Munnar. Plants in Munnar were covered with a white blanket of frost as temperature drops below zero degree Celsius. The temperature reportedly dropped minus 2 degrees Celsius on February 11. Offbeat Destinations in India to Go on a Winter 2020 Vacation.

"The temperature recorded at various places in Munnar on Thursday was Silent Valley -1°C, Chenduvarai -1°C, Munnar UPASI -1°C, Sevenmalai 0°C and Mattuppetty 0°C," reported The News Minute quoting the data from United Planters Association of South India (UPASI) Tea Research Foundation. In the last week of January also, the temperature in Munnar dropped below zero degrees. Cold Wave Conditions In North, Central India: Ground Frost & Snowfall Warnings Issued During Christmas Week.

The site has become an attraction for tourists. Several imaged and videos of Munnar covered with frost also surfaced on social media. A district Tourism Promotion Council official said, "Many tourists from Kerala and neighbouring states are coming to see this. There's good rush of tourists."

Visuals of Frost Formed on Plants in Munnar:

#WATCH Kerala: Frost forms on plants & grass in Munnar, Idukki, as temperature drops below zero degree Celsius here. A Dist Tourism Promotion Council official says, "Many tourists from Kerala & neighbouring states are coming to see this. There's good rush of tourists." (12.02) pic.twitter.com/O5S60eyjpV — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2021

Notably, Munnar is a hill station in Kerala and is part of the Western Ghats. It is also called "Kashmir of South India". In winters, Munnar's temperature generally ranges between 5 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius. However, −4 degree Celsius was also recorded in the Sevenmallay region of the town. In the Hill station, the winters start in November.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2021 09:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).