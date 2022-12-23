Kochi, Dec 23: The Kerala High Court on Friday reserved its verdict in the bail plea of one of the accused - Laila Singh in the sensational human sacrifice case.

"I was impressed with your (petitioner's counsel) allegation that she (Laila) had no active role but now the prosecution says she was an active participant which would make a prima facie case against her. I was going to pass orders today but now I will go through the case diary and consider it," said the court. Kerala Human Sacrifice Case: Chilling Details of Murders, Black Magic, Cannibalism Emerge, Accused Woman Had Sex With Fake Godman In Front of Husband.

The sensational murder of two women, allegedly as part of a human sacrifice ritual, came to light in October after their dismembered bodies were recovered from the house of Laila and her husband at Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district. Kerala Human Sacrifice Case: Couple, Another Accused Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody for Killing Two Women During Black Magic Rituals in Pathanamthitta.

Three persons - including Laila's husband and another so called agent- Mohammed Shafi who brought the two victims to the house of the couple were arrested and is presently in judicial custody.

