Kerala, October 12: Kerala residents were shocked after the news of double human sacrifice in Pathanamthitta district spread like a wildfire on Tuesday in the state. Three people, including a fake godman and a couple, were arrested in connection with the human sacrifice and black magic rituals. According to reports, two women were murdered to bring prosperity and good luck to the couple. Chilling details about the murders as part of human sacrifice, cannibalism, and sex between the accused woman and a fake godman have emerged now.

The prime accused, identified as Mohammed Shafi, posing as a practitioner of black magic, met the couple, Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila through social media and befriended them. He convinced the couple to make "human sacrifices" at their home for prosperity and good luck. Once the couple was trapped in his web, he convinced them that he and Laila should have sex in front of Singh for the human sacrifice to be fruitful. He even took Rs 10 lakh from the couple, reports said. Kerala Human Sacrifice Case: Couple, Another Accused Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody for Killing Two Women During Black Magic Rituals in Pathanamthitta.

In August, Shafi brought a woman, Rosalyn, to the couple's house for the sacrifice. He reportedly told her that she will be paid Rs. 10 lakh for working in a soft porn film. As a part of the shooting, she was told to lie on the bed. The trio then tied her up and her head was smashed Singh with a hammer while his wife used a sword and a knife to slash her throat and private parts. The blood that erupted was blood was sprayed around the house. Rosalyn was then buried in the couple`s house. Kerala Horror: Two Women Murdered in Suspected Human Sacrifice in Pathanamthitta, Couple Among Three Persons Held.

The trio prepared for the second human sacrifice when the couple called up Shafi and told him that their financial condition had not changed. Shafi then brought another woman, one Padmam from Tamil Nadu, for the second human sacrifice. Several reports claimed that the couple may have consumed the flesh of the victims, suspecting cannibalism. The trio has been sent to judicial custody till October 26 while a special team has been formed to probe the case.

