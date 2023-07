Thiruvananthapuram, July 9: A 55-year-old man trapped under soil inside a well near Vizhinjam here for nearly 24 hours is yet to be brought out on Sunday morning, despite rescue efforts continuing overnight, raising concerns about his survival. Fire and rescue services officials and the police said the efforts continued throughout the night to bring out the man, a Tamil Nadu native, but they have not been successful till now. Leopard, Cat Get Stuck After Falling Into Well; Rescued by Forest Officials in Nashik (Watch Video).

The soil fell on Maharajan, who has been residing in the district for several years, while he was fixing rings inside the well at Mukkola near Vizhinjam, police said.

Man Trapped Inside Well in Kerala:

VIDEO | Rescue operation underway after a man fell into a well in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. pic.twitter.com/EAHWRfh0vh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2023

The information regarding the incident was received around 9.30 am on Saturday. Vizhinjam police, fire services personnel and local people are still engaged in removing the soil from the almost 100-feet-deep well in an effort to bring him out.