Onam is one of the most vibrant festivals of Kerala, celebrated with immense joy and enthusiasm by Malayalis. The auspicious day marks the homecoming of King Mahabali and symbolises prosperity, unity, and cultural pride. The ten-day celebration is filled with traditions, colours, and rituals that bring families and communities together. The date of the Onam celebration is based on the Panchāngam and falls on the 22nd nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month Chingam of the Malayalam calendar, which falls between August and September. This year, Thiruvonam falls on Friday, September 5, 2025.

From beautifully designed Pookalams to the grand Onam Sadhya served on banana leaves, every aspect of Onam holds great cultural significance. If you are searching for easy Onam Recipes that you can quickly make to make the grand feast on the auspicious day, here's a list of dishes that you can try your hand at and make this festival a memorable one with these delicacies.

Parippu Curry

Parippu Curry is one of the simplest yet most essential dishes of Kerala, especially during Onam Sadhya. It’s a comforting lentil curry made with moong dal, also called as yellow lentils, coconut, and mild spices, usually enjoyed with a drizzle of ghee over hot Kerala rice. It is considered an auspicious and traditional first serving in the grand feast.

Sambar

Sambar is one of the most iconic dishes of South India and a must-have in the Onam Sadhya. It is a hearty, tangy, and spiced lentil-based curry cooked with tamarind and a variety of vegetables. Sambar represents comfort food in Kerala homes. Its unique taste comes from the freshly ground sambar powder, which balances the flavours of lentils, spices, and vegetables.

Rasam

Rasam is a light, tangy, and spiced South Indian soup-like dish that holds a special place in the Onam Sadhya. Rasam is known for its digestive properties and comforting flavour as it is made with tamarind, tomatoes, and a blend of spices. Unlike Sambar, Rasam is thinner in consistency and is often enjoyed with rice or even sipped as a warm, soothing drink.

Avial

Avial is one of the most iconic dishes of Kerala and an inseparable part of the Onam Sadhya. It’s a wholesome, mildly spiced curry made with a mix of vegetables, fresh coconut, and seasoned with coconut oil and curry leaves.

Thoran

A stir-fried dish made with vegetables and grated coconut, beans, cabbage, carrot, or beetroot. Thoran is a classic Kerala side dish and an integral part of the Onam Sadhya. Different vegetables can be used depending on the season and availability. It’s light, nutritious, and perfectly complements rice and curries on the banana leaf.

Pachadi

Pachadi is a delicious, refreshing side dish that adds balance to the grand Onam Sadhya. It is a yogurt-based preparation made with vegetables or fruits, ground coconut, and mild spices. What makes Pachadi unique is its sweet–sour–tangy flavor, which perfectly complements the other rich curries and dry dishes on the banana leaf. In Kerala, Pachadi is often prepared with ingredients like pineapple, cucumber, or beetroot, each giving a distinct taste and color to the dish.

These dishes are usually served on a banana leaf and are an integral part of Kerala’s festive celebrations. Happy Onam 2025 everyone!

