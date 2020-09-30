Thiruvananthapuram, September 30: Kerala saw a new daily COVID-19 tally on Wednesday, as 8,830 people tested positive for coronavirus. The day also saw 63,682 samples being sent for testing, which is also an all-time high. Fake COVID-19 Negative Certificates Issued to Expatriates by Kerala Lab, One Held.

At present, the state has 67,061 active cases, while 1,28,224 people have been cured so far. Ernakulam district on Wednesday recorded the most cases, at 1,056, racing ahead of the Thiruvanthapuram district. Most COVID-19 Positive Patients in Kerala in 20-40 Age Bracket: KK Shailaja.

Tweet by CMO Kerala:

September 30 | #COVID19 Update 8830 new cases 3536 recoveries 23 deaths 📈 Active cases: 67,061 📶 Total Recoveries: 1,28,224 👥 2,40,884 under observation. 🧪 A total of 29,25,734 samples tested(across all categories). — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) September 30, 2020

Another 23 deaths were reported, taking the state's toll to 742, while the total hotspots now number 660. Across the state, 2,40,884 people are under observation, including 29,590 in various hospitals.

