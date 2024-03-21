Kochi, March 21: A 67-year-old man at Paravoor near Kerala's Kochi city on Thursday killed his daughter-in-law before committing suicide by hanging. The reason for the gruesome crime committed by Sebastian is said to be a running feud that he had with Shanu, 31, the wife of his son Sinoj. According to the locals, Sebastian and Shanu were at home after Sinoj had gone to work and his twin kids had gone to the nearby school. Kerala Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Putting Up Obituary Post on His Instagram Page

Sebastian is believed to have slashed Shanu’s neck and the neighbours were shocked to see her running out of her home with blood oozing from her neck and then collapsing. Seeing this, Sebastian ran into his room and locked the door. Soon the locals got together and broke open the door only to find him hanging dead. Kerala Shocker: Woman Attacked by Ex-Boyfriend With Knife for Breaking Up With Him in Thiruvananthapuram

Shanu and Sebastian were taken to the hospital where both were declared dead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2024 07:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).