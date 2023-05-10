Thiruvananthapuram, May 10: A 22-year-old woman house surgeon died after a patient, who was brought to a hospital in Kottarakara in a violent condition, stabbed her and four others early on Wednesday. The woman succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

A medical official said the man, who was in a violent condition when brought to the hospital, picked up a surgical blade and attacked Vandana Das multiple times when she was attending to him. Kerala Shocker: Man Murders Wife After Quarrel Over Sex, Escapes With Her Gold Ornaments in Malappuram; Arrested.

"She was given emergency treatment and shifted to a premier hospital in the capital city. Despite best efforts, her life could not be saved," said a senior Indian Medical Association office-bearer.

According to an eyewitness, the 42-year-old school teacher Sandeep from Pooyapalli in Kollam district, had created a ruckus in his home and was brought to the hospital by police after he suffered injuries. Sandeep, according to local legislator K.B. Ganesh Kumar, said was undergoing de-addiction therapy.

"It's very sad that despite such incidents happening frequently, no action is taken after a probe. Stringent action should be taken in such cases," said the film star-turned-politician. Kerala Horror: Two Women Murdered in Suspected Human Sacrifice in Pathanamthitta, Couple Among Three Persons Held.

Ironically, the incident took place when some police officials were present at the hospital. As the news spread, hundreds of doctors rushed to the hospital where her body is kept.

"Despite promises, no action is being taken and hence we are going on a strike. We demand that strict action be taken without any more promises," they asserted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2023 10:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).