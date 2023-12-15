Malappuram, December 15: A six-year-old girl died after getting entangled in a swing rope at her house in this district, police said on Friday. The deceased was identified as Haya Fathima. Karnataka Shocker: Kerala Couple Strangulate Daughter, Die by Suicide in Resort in Kodagu District

The incident occurred at Kuttippuram, where the girl was playing in the swing (kept for her sibling) after returning from school on Thursday evening. Her family later found her strangled on the swing rope. Karnataka Shocker: Family of Three From Kerala Allegedly Die by Suicide at Private Resort in Kodagu (Watch Video)

"It is suspected that she was playing in the swing and the rope somehow got entangled around her neck and strangled her," a police officer said. Though the girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, her life couldn't be saved, he added.