Kerala Theatre Owners Seek Reduction in Fixed Charges of Electricity And Entertainment Taxes From Govt to Sustain Financial Loss Due to Lockdown

Empty cinema theatre in Kerala and theatre owner in Malappuram. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Kochi, April 29: With the coronavirus lockdown in place till May 3 and all public places have been shut, cinema theatre owners in Malappuram of Kerala have complained of economic loss, they have asked the government to reduce fixed charges of electricity and considerable reduction in entertainment taxes to sustain the loss.

Making an appeal to the government to reduce the fixed charges of electricity, a theatre owner Jai Mohan said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "We demand reduction in fixed charges of electricity and considerable reduction in entertainment taxes, else, won't be able to survive." Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala Removed From List of Hotspots After No Fresh COVID-19 Cases in the City.

Adding more, he said, "We're closed from March 10th onward, much before the lockdown started. We've been incurring expenses on account of maintenance. There is no reduction on expenses. But there is no income at all. It has been going on for more than 60 days. We can't survive any longer."

Here's the ANI tweets:

It is to be known that Centre has imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown since March 24, which was further extended till May 3. Speculations are on the rise that the lockdown and the restriction could increase as the death toll in India crossed 1000.