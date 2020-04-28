Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala Removed From List of Hotspots After No Fresh COVID-19 Cases in the City

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Kerala, April 28: With no coronavirus positive cases in Thiruvananthapuram currently, the city has been removed from the list of hotspots. The other places in the state which have zero coronavirus patients are- Alappuzha, Thrissur and Wayanad districts. However, the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the number of districts marked as red zones in the state has increased.

In addition to the already existing red zones, Kottayam and Idukki districts from where there has been an increase in cases, have been added to the list. The number of districts this has increased to 6. The total number of coronavirus cases in Kerala has increased to 481, and 355 people have recovered so far. The death toll in the state has touched four. COVID-19 Cases in India Rise to 29,435 With 1543 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 934.

Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala Removed From List of Hotspots:

Kerala: With no #COVID19 positive case in Thiruvananthapuram currently, the city has been removed from the list of hotspots. — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

The CM further mentioned on Monday that Kerala would prefer a partial lockdown to continue till May 15 in a list of suggestions made to central government after a call from Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with Chief Ministers.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country inches closer to 30,000 and the death toll has increased to 934. The country is in the middle of the second phase of a nationwide lockdown, which is expected to get over on May 3. However, all the Chief ministers of the state demanded an extension in the lockdown to curb the spread of the virus at a video conference meeting with PM Narendra Modi on Monday.