Kerala's COVID-19 Mortality Rate 0.58%, Lower Than 5.75% Worldwide and Around 3% in India: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Thiruvananthapuram, April 20: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the mortality rate due to COVID-19 in the state is 0.58 percent as compared to 5.75 percent worldwide and 2.8 to 3 percent in India. He also informed that six new novel coronavirus cases have been reported in the state. All new patients are from Kannur, while five had foreign travel history, one developed the infection through contact. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

"There was a time when the situation in Kerala could have gone out of hand but with proper contact tracing, we were able to contain and overcome it. The mortality rate in the world is 5.75, it is 2.8-3 in India and 0.58 in Kerala. We are carrying out testing aggressively," Vijayan said. Coronavirus Cases Reach 17,656 in India With 1,540 New COVID-19 Patients in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Climbs to 559.

Vijayan said that till now 408 people have been infected with the virus in the state. There are total 114 active COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Monday, over 46,000 are under observation and nearly 50,000 people are at houses.