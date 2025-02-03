Tushar Dhamija, a resident of Saharanpur, was visiting his aunt's house when a tragic incident occurred. On Saturday evening, he went to the terrace to catch a kite that was caught in a power line. As he grabbed the string, it made contact with a high-tension wire, delivering a powerful electric shock. His clothes caught fire, and he suffered severe burns, falling unconscious immediately. Saharanpur Car Stunt Video: Youths Sit on Moving Car’s Roof for Reel In Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

A neighbor noticed Tushar's condition and quickly alerted others, who rushed to his aid. He was first taken to the district hospital and later referred to AIIMS Rishikesh for specialized treatment. Despite being placed on a ventilator, Tushar succumbed to his injuries later that night.

Local resident Satish Kumar shared details of the incident, emphasizing the severity of the situation. The police confirmed that no official report had been filed about the incident at the police station as of now.