Saharanpur, February 3: A 15-year-old boy tragically lost his life in Amardeep Colony, Saharanpur, when he attempted to catch a kite. The Chinese manjha attached to the kite came into contact with a high-tension power line, causing electrocution, police said on Sunday. The boy was initially taken to the district hospital and then referred to AIIMS Rishikesh for further treatment. Despite being placed on a ventilator, he tragically succumbed to his injuries later that night.
Tushar Dhamija, a resident of Saharanpur, was visiting his aunt's house when a tragic incident occurred. On Saturday evening, he went to the terrace to catch a kite that was caught in a power line. As he grabbed the string, it made contact with a high-tension wire, delivering a powerful electric shock. His clothes caught fire, and he suffered severe burns, falling unconscious immediately. Saharanpur Car Stunt Video: Youths Sit on Moving Car’s Roof for Reel In Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.
A neighbor noticed Tushar's condition and quickly alerted others, who rushed to his aid. He was first taken to the district hospital and later referred to AIIMS Rishikesh for specialized treatment. Despite being placed on a ventilator, Tushar succumbed to his injuries later that night. Saharanpur: Man Shoots Himself in Vishwakarma Chowk After Struggling with Debt, Police Begin Investigation.
Local resident Satish Kumar shared details of the incident, emphasizing the severity of the situation. The police confirmed that no official report had been filed about the incident at the police station as of now.
