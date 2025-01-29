A tragic incident occurred in Saharanpur, where a young man, troubled by mounting debts, took his own life by shooting himself. The incident took place near Vishwakarma Chowk, located within the Sadarpur area. According to police reports, authorities were alerted after the man shot himself, and they quickly arrived at the scene to take control of the body, which was found near a tree. The local police are currently conducting investigations into the matter. SP City SRR has stated the ongoing investigation and actions being taken in relation to the incident. The young man's family is reportedly devastated by the loss, while the police are working to gather further details surrounding his financial troubles that may have led to this tragic act. Saharanpur: Man Stands and Dances on Seat of Moving Bike, Police Take Action After Video Goes Viral.

Man Shoots Himself in Vishwakarma Chowk After Struggling with Debt

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

