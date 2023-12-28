Barabanki, Dec 28: Four persons have been arrested in Barabanki for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman on December 25, after offering her lift in their car.

The four accused -- Riyaz, Bhure, Shabbu, and Islamuddin -- have been sent to jail, said Barabanki ASP, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes Five-Year-Old Girl in Barabanki, Leaves Her in Field Believing to Be Dead.

According to Sinha, the woman from a village in Deva Kotwali area had a dispute over some issue with her in-laws on December 25.

“She left her village which is situated on Chinhat Road and was standing on the road waiting for a vehicle, when a white car arrived from the Bishanpur side, with four persons in it," he added.

"The woman alleged that they forced her into the car and took her to a house near a tower in a deserted place and gang-raped her,” said Sinha, based on the woman’s complaint.

“The hands of the woman were tied and when she raised an alarm, she was threatened. The accused fled the spot,” said the police officer. Uttar Pradesh Fake Rape Case: Married Woman, Lover Stage Fake Gang-Rape and Loot in Bijnor, One Person Arrested.

The woman called her sister-in-law and narrated her ordeal and lodged an FIR.

“We first nabbed one Riyaz on the basis of local informers and later arrested others with the help of CCTVs and their location,” said ASP Sinha.

None of the accused had any previous criminal record. They were not acquainted with the survivor, said the police.

