Kolkata, March 8: In a shocking incident in Kolkata, a man from Behala, was arrested on Thursday after he confessed to murdering his wife. Kartick Das, 41, dialled the police helpline number 100 in the morning to report his crime and asked the police to arrest him.

TOI reported that upon receiving the call, a team of officers arrived at the Raja Rammohan Roy Road address and found Das sitting beside his wife’s body on the bed. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Das had allegedly strangled his wife, Samapti, 28, around 1 am on Thursday, several hours before he called the police. Kolkata Shocker: Youth Killed After Attacked With Scissor Over Playing of Music During Jagadharti Puja Immersion in Chingrighata Area.

The couple’s two children, a 12-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son, were reportedly sleeping in the same bed at the time of the incident. The family of four shared a single-room rented apartment. Kolkata Shocker: Woman Murdered, Son Stabbed During Chain-Snatching Bid; Neighbours Catch and Thrash Accused.

According to an officer from the Behala police station, the children woke up as usual and found their mother still sleeping. Unaware of the tragedy, they were sent to their tuitions by their father, who then called the police.

Deputy Commissioner (Southwest) of Kolkata Police, Soumya Roy, confirmed that Das confessed to his crime upon the arrival of the police. Das, who runs a poultry shop in Behala, allegedly told the police that he strangled his wife due to her supposed relationship with another man.

Relatives of the deceased woman informed the police that the couple often had fights, and Das had been abusive towards his wife in the past. Das has been charged with murder, which carries the maximum punishment of death if proven in court.

The children are now in the care of their grandmother, according to the police.

