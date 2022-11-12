Kolkata, November 12: In a shocking incident, a minor girl ended her life over relationship problems in Narendrapur on Thursday night. The girl was found dead at her residence with a suicide note. The cops have launched a probe into the matter.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the deceased girl was in a relationship with a youth from Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, the boy and the girl met on social media and became friends. Soon the friendship turned into a relationship. However, cops said that the minor girl was distressed because of the relationship. As per the reports, the girl took this step because she was depressed over her online relationship. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Found Dead With Throat Slit in Singhpur Tikona Village, In-Laws Arrested.

The 15-year-old girl, in her suicide note, wrote that her friends should be informed about her death. The deceased girl was a class 10 student at a reputed school. Her father holds an important administrative post. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Killed by Live-in Partner in Ambernath.

In another incident, a female therapist in Bengaluru committed suicide after her lover blackmailed her over their private videos, police said on Tuesday. Chamundeshwari, 35, made a video where she narrated her ordeal. The police said they recovered the video made by the deceased before committing suicide last week. Chamundeshwari's husband had filed the complaint following which the police lodged an FIR against one Mallikarjun from Andhra Pradesh.

