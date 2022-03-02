Kolkata, March 2: The Chitpur police arrested an astrologer-cum-tantric for allegedly raping a young woman.

As the victim and her family had been passing through difficult times about 45 days ago, she had contacted with the accused, Abhijit Ghosh alias Jyotish Subhas in his Tala office following an advertisement in newspaper.

According to a report in Times of India, The woman alleged in her complaint that the accused had earned her trust by claiming that he would be performing specific yagnas for the protection of her family.

The woman said that she had been taken to different places near Birbhum, Burdwan and Diamond Harbour on the pretext of performing certain rituals, for which she was asked to consume a spiked liquid and resins. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Four Men Repeatedly Rape Minor Girl After Getting Her Addicted to Drugs; Arrested

The woman claimed that after having the spiked drink, she had become unconscious on two occasions. When she came back to senses, she realised that she had been raped

As the accused asked her to move out of the city for the third time, she informed the police about the matter. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped By Uncle in Bareilly After Being Lured With Candies

"The accused told the victim that her husband was ill and something needed to be done for his good health. The woman believed the accused and followed the instructions of the accused. She claimed to have spent around R$ 20,000 twice to organise the yagna and buy some stones that allegedly turned out to be fake later," said an officer. Cops are probing whether the accused had committed similar crimes in the past.

"The accused had started his business a little before the pandemic." the officer added.

