The world is not all good. There are many atrocities happening all around us and they will continue to happen if we don’t raise our voice and take a stand. Kundan Srivastava is one such human rights activist who has been continuously raising his voice and spreading awareness about human rights.

Be it urban or rural areas there is widespread mockery made out of human rights where a man is beating his wife mercilessly or where a daughter is beating her mother brutally. Most of these cases go unnoticed as the police are helpless as the victims refuse to give any statement for fear of more torture and beating.

Kundan, through his Facebook page and website ‘The Voice Raiser’ is leaving no stone unturned to see to it that the voice of the weak and downtrodden are heard and these atrocities stop once and for all.

In one case Abdul Sattar Makandar is a 35-year-old father of four from India who went to Saudi Arabia to work as a driver made a tearful video where he exposed the atrocities been committed by his employer on him. He said that he did not get money for food and the company in question also was not paying him his pay on time.

Also there was a case where a video was made of a slow woman cashier who was doing work at super slow speed. This woman became a laughing stock and the video went viral. In the video, the woman could be seen counting cash and depositing money at a really slow pace and people found it to be very funny.

A week after the video went viral, activist Kundan Srivastava shared the story of the woman in a Facebook post and the information shared made all who laughed at her feel ashamed.

It turned out that the woman was a widow and her son was settled abroad. She had gone through an arduous medical treatment and suffered a paralytic stroke and 2 heart attacks. Premlata Shinde, still came to work although she had many leaves pending and also she was nearing her retirement and could take leave till her retirement.

Thus the awareness created by Kundan Srivastava helped the woman get back her dignity and all who laughed at her felt ashamed and stopped making a joke of her thanks to Kundan.

In another case a Delhi man Sree Ram raped an office colleague for 2 months after blackmailing her with a fake marriage certificate. The man also extorted money from the lady in question and also raped her continuously.

Srivastava and his NGO came to the rescue of the woman and the case was then been investigated by the Gandhi Nagar Police Station. They provided a lawyer to the woman to fight her case.

Also in May this year a video of a daughter beating her mother went viral on social media. The incident was reported from Kalkaji in Delhi and captured how an elderly woman was beaten up mercilessly by her daughter. Kundan Srivastava got hold of the video and quickly uploaded it on his website and Facebook.

In the video the neighbors tried the stop the daughter from assaulting the elderly woman but the daughter paid no heed and continued trashing her mother mercilessly. Because of the activist the case came in the public domain and sparked an outrage and it led to further investigations.

Also recently there has been an increase of domestic violence cases in the country and bona fide social activists like Kundan Srivastava are continuously making efforts to raise awareness and bring justice to the victims.

Thus today there is a dire need to increase the awareness of human rights and also to stop violence and bring the perpetuators to justice. Kundan and his NGO are taking all possible initiatives so that the awareness of human rights becomes widespread and also so that there are no cases of violence especially against woman, children and the elderly.

We are a big country and we need an army of activists who can take up different causes to help protect human rights and Kundan Srivastava with his Facebook posts and NGO are leading from the front and are showing the way forward to mother such concerned citizens. Surely today our country needs many more Kundan’s to fight the menace of exploitation, brutality and violence.