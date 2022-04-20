Varanasi, April 20: A special puja was organised at the Maa Adishakti temple in Varanasi to control the rising prices of lemon. The puja was held at the temple which is also known as a centre of black magic, and 11 lemons were 'sacrificed' to appease the Goddess.

Harish Mishra, who organised the puja, said that the 'tantra puja' has the power to fulfil wishes and he was confident that the prices of lemon would come down within days. Lemon Price Hike: Rajkot Groom Gets Lemons as Wedding Gift From His Friends and Relatives.

He denied that indulging in black magic was wrong if it was not designed to harm anyone. "In fact, this puja was for the welfare of all consumers of lemon," he said.

