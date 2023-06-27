Chamarajanagar, June 27: A leopard attacked a six-year-old girl while she was playing outside her house in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district. Susheela has been seriously injured in the incident that took place in Hanur taluk on Monday night and is currently undergoing treatment at the Kamagere government hospital. Leopard Attack in Karnataka: Big Cat Attacks Puppy in Brick Factory in Ramanagara, Takes it Away (Watch Video).

The attack has left people from the victim's village and surrounding areas in a state of panic. The leopard even tried to drag the girl into the forest, pulling her upto 200 metres away from her house. Woman Killed in Leopard Attack.

After hearing her screams, the girl's parents and villagers chased the leopard away with sticks. Forest officials, her teachers and friends have all visited the girl in the hospital. People of the Soliga tribal community inhabit the place located close to the forest and the leaders have appealed for quick action against leopard menace.

