Lakhimpur Kheri, July 5: A 75-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in the Dhaurhara forest range in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhmipur Kheri district. The incident took place on Tuesday and the area falls under the Dhaurhara forest range under the Dudhwa buffer zone. Leopard Attack in Uttarakhand: Woman Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Champawat.

The victim has been identified as Ramkali, a resident of Ramnagar Bagha village located within the Dhaurhara Kotwali limits. Deputy Director of Dudhwa buffer zone. Saurish Sahai confirmed the incident. Leopard Attack Caught on CCTV Camera: Big Cat Sneaks Into Residential Area, Attacks and Takes Away Sleeping Dog in Pune (Watch Video).

The woman was sleeping in her hutment adjacent to her field when the big cat attacked her, the officials said.

