In rising cases of leopards entering human settlements, a big cat entered a barn in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and killed a goat before feasting on it. A video of the incident was caught on camera by villagers. In the video, the leopard can be seen resting inside the structure. A huge crowd turned up at the barn to get a glimpse of the leopard. Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Big Cat While Playing Outside Her House in Pilibhit.

Leopard in Maharashtra Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)