Mumbai, October 21: Panic gripped residents of Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai's suburban area yesterday when they spotted a leopard cub roaming around. The leopard cub, who seemed to have lost its way, entered a cattle barn at Aarey Milk Colony. The big cat was given safe passage by locals after which it vanished into forests. A video of the incident is shared by news agency ANI. Leopard Spotted Walking Near Residential Complex in Mumbai's Andheri Area; Watch Video.

The video showed the leopard cub inside the cattle barn where buffalos were kept. Locals were seen trying to chase away the big cat in the video. Loud voices can be heard in the background. It was reported that locals had managed to make the leopard cub run towards the forest area. No one was injured in the incident. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces ‘New Car-Shed for Mumbai Metro Will Be Shifted to New Location to Save Forests in Aarey Colony’.

Leopard Cub Enters Cattle Barn at Aarey Milk Colony:

Maharashtra: A leopard cub lost its way & entered a cattle barn at Aarey's Milk Colony in Mumbai on Tuesday. Visuals of locals trying to chase the cub away. (20.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/D6eGmYq3Oy — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

For residents of Aarey Colony, the sight of leopard is normal as the area is a degraded forest. Aarey is known to have the potential to show human-leopard co-existence in an urban setting. However, the colony has been infamous for leopard attacks. According to research by the Centre for Wildlife Studies, leopards are actually afraid of humans and newly released leopards in a new environment have caused attacks.

