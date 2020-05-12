Liquor Sale in Maharashtra: State Govt Issues Order for Home Delivery of Alcohol, Sets 6 Conditions; Here Are All Details

Alcohol (Photo Credits: Getty)

Mumbai, May 12: The Maharashtra Government Excise department on Tuesday allowed home delivery of liquor with certain guidelines and precautions which are to be followed during the home delivery amid the coronavirus lockdown. This is the first time Maharashtra government has allowed home delivery of liquor in state.

Issuing the circular, the Maharashtra government said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by clauses (f) and (n) of section 139 of Maharashtra Prohbition Act (XXV of 1949) and of all other powers enabling it in that behalf, the Government of Maharashtra hereby, permits the license holding the licenses in Form FL-II, FL/BR-II, FL/W-II, as appended to the Bombay Liquor Rules, 1953, to sell the IMFL-Spirits, Beer, Mild Liquor, Wines, to the permit holders by effecting delivery at the home address of the permit holder, subject to the conditions." Liquor Sale in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan Govt Mulls Online Sale of Alcohol During Lockdown.

Apart from issued the order, the Maharashtra government set six conditions which include area of sale, delivery man to use masks while delivering liquor, maintain social distancing, among others.

Here's what the Maharashtra government order says:

Maharashtra Government Excise department has allowed home delivery of liquor with certain guidelines and precautions which are to be followed during the home delivery. pic.twitter.com/mi3gqzR1Yi — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

Earlier, the state government had said that it would introduce an e-token system for the sale of liquor on a pilot basis from Sunday onwards. With tipplers flouting social distancing norms to buy liquor at liquor stores, the BMC and NMMC had decided to keep liquor stores within its jurisdiction shut for the time being. Also, Osmanabad and Latur administration too had cancelled permissions to these stores.