New Delhi, June 29: India's COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 58.67 percent on Monday from 57.43 percent on June 25. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the gap between recoveries and active cases of coronavirus is 1,11,602 as of today, June 29. The Health Ministry added saying that so far, as many as 3,21,722 patients have been cured, by which the country's recovery rate now stands at 58.67 percent. ICMR Validates Country's 1,000th COVID-19 Testing Lab, RT-PCR Tests Cross 7 Million-Mark.

India on Monday continued to witness an upsurge in the number of daily coronavirus cases and deaths. The country witnessed a spike of 19,459 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 5,48,318, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Here's the tweet:

Here's the tweet:

The gap between recoveries and active cases of COVID19 is 1,11,602 as of today. So far, as many as 3,21,722 patients have been cured. The recovery rate is 58.67% : Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/17VbgDCHKZ — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

India continued to be the fourth worst hit among 213 countries, with 2,10,120 active cases. The death toll due to coronavirus in the country stood at 16,475. Data by the Health Ministry shows that a total of 3,21,722 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state in the country with a spike of 5,493 cases. The state has a total of 1,64,626 cases, including 7,429 deaths. Delhi is second worst hit state with a total of 83,077 COVID-19 cases, including 2,623 deaths followed by Tamil Nadu with 82,275 confirmed cases including 1,079 deaths.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).