Mumbai, October 27: Election Commission of India issued a notice to BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on his October 14 'Chunnu-Munnu' remark over Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh made at a rally in Madhya Pradesh.

Yes Bank devised a plan to get rid of non-performing branches and ATMs. As per reports, the private sector bank is also planning to reduce office space by moving to a revolving desk layout. The aim of the bank is to save money and to increase its profit.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal wrote to Punjab CM to ensure the complete resumption of railway services in Punjab. The letter stated, "Ensure full security, clear track of agitators and guarantee security for a free run for all trains to and through Punjab."

Diamantaire Nirav Modi, who was arrested in London in March 2019, was on Monday denied bail for the sixth time after the Westminster Magistrates Court refused to accept a ‘change of circumstances’ since his last application.

