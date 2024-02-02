Hemant Soren, the president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the former chief minister of Jharkhand, has been placed under five days of detention by the Enforcement Directorate, according to ANI. In the meantime, the Supreme Court on Friday, February 2 rejected his request to have his plea against the ED's arrest rejected in a money laundering case involving a purported property fraud. In a different development, JMM leader Champai Soren was sworn in at Ranchi's Raj Bhavan as Jharkhand's chief minister today. ED Raids Hemant Soren: Jharkhand Government Forms Panel To Maintain Law and Order in State As Questioning of Chief Minister Begins.

Hemant Soren Sent to Five-Day ED Custody

Former Jharkhand CM and JMM executive president Hemant Soren sent to 5-day ED custody. He was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case related to the alleged land scam on 31st January. pic.twitter.com/SO9FUz1IIv — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

