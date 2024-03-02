Mumbai, March 2: The bomb blast that occurred at Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday afternoon left at least ten people injured. The main culprit behind the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast was identified on the CCTV camera recording. According to the CCTV footage, the accused is around 28 to 30 years of age and ordered Rava idli at the cafe, said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday targeted the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal over the recent developments at Sandeshkhali, where a TMC leader and his supporters have been accused of sexually abusing women, attacking Enforcement Directorate officials, and grabbing land in the area. PM Modi asked why the leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc - which the TMC is a member of - were silent on the issue.

The Congress is all set to launch its campaign for the Lok Sabha polls next week, aiming to cater to different age groups, said party sources on Friday. According to the sources, the party has hired two large companies for publicity materials and hoardings.

Shehbaz Sharif, nominated by the Pakistan Muslim League (N) with support from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), is poised to be elected as Pakistan's new Prime Minister on Sunday. Omar Ayub Khan is the PM pick for jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The National Assembly Secretariat announced the poll schedule on Thursday to elect the head of the government, 18 days after the Election Commission announced the results of the February 8 polls.

Israel appropriated several tracts of land abutting a major Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, but a source briefed on the decision told Reuters there was currently no plan for construction there. An announcement by the Civil Administration, part of Israel's Defence Ministry, said the tracts amounted to 2,640 dunams or 652 acres. The Israeli source said they would now be designated part of Maale Adumim settlement, east of Jerusalem.

On the banks of the same Rio Grande but 300 miles apart, President Joe Biden and GOP challenger Donald Trump on Thursday surveyed the US-Mexico border and tussled from a distance over who is to blame for the nation's broken immigration system and how to fix it.