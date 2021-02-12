New Delhi, February 12: The Left Front in West Bengal has called for a 12-hour bandh in the state today to protest after its workers were allegedly beaten up during a march to Nabanna in Kolkata on Thursday. In North 24 Paraganas, members of CPI(M) blocked Ghosh Para Road in Shyamnagar as part of the 12-hour bandh in West Bengal today. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply on Budget discussion in Rajya Sabha today. Rajya Sabha proceedings chaired by M Venkaiah Naidu begin for the day Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply on Budget discussion in the House today.

In Uttarakhand, the rescue operation continues at Tapovan in Chamoli District on the sixth day. Sio far, 36 bodies have been recovered while as many as 204 people are missing, according to the State Government. In Uttarakhand, the state Assembly session will be held from March 1 to March 10, 2021.