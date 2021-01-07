White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews resigns from the Trump Administration in response to today’s events.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will be discharged today, 7th January, in the morning: Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will be discharged today, 7th January, in the morning: Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata.
Distressed to see news about rioting & violence in Washington DC. An orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mumbai, January 7: The bird flu scare reached Maharashtra on Wednesday as at least 15 birds were found dead in Thane, the city located next to state capital Mumbai. Bodies of the deceased birds were sent to the Disease Investigation Agency in Pune, where it would be examined whether they died of the H5N1 virus.
Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 0657 hours 2 km south southeast of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar Islands: National Centre for Seismology
Several of President Trump's top aides, including national security adviser Robert O'Brien, are considering resigning in the wake of his response to a pro-Trump mob breaching the US Capitol today, reports CNN. In wake of violent protests at US Capitol, Stephanie Grisham, Chief of Staff for US First Lady Melania Trump, resigned.
