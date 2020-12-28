Bengaluru, December 28: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police on Sunday arrested three people in loan app case. According to the police, two Chinese nationals were also involved in the case. Cops exuded confidence in arrested them soon. The matter is related to the applications providing loans at exorbitant rates and later using threat/force for recovery. Punjab Police’s Cyber Crime Cell Bust Multi-Crore Bank Fraud.

The development came days after four people, including a Chinese national and three members of a gang, were arrested in an instant loan apps fraud case at Cyberabad. Cyber Crime Police, Cyberabad raided a call centre named "Cubevo Technology Private Limited" (Skyline) located in the city headed by a Chinese national and arrested four members including another Chinese national.

Tweet by ANI:

Three persons have been arrested in loan apps case. Involvement of two Chinese nationals has been found. They will be arrested soon: Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru The matter pertains to the apps providing loans at exorbitant rates & later using threat/force for recovery — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

According to reports, its head office is located in Delhi named "Skyline Innovations Technologies India Private Limited" which is registered in ROC, Gurgaon and its Directors are Zixia Zhang and Umapati Ajay, and they developed 11 Instant Loan applications which offer loans to individuals and collect huge repayments. Recently Cyber Crime Police Station, Cyberabad also registered eight cases against these loan applications.

