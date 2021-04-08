Bhopal, April 8: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced weekend lockdown, from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday, in all urban areas of the state. Addressing media in Bhopal, Chouhan said the state government is making containment areas in big cities.

"In the wake of Covid-19 situation, there'll be lockdown from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday in all urban areas of Madhya Pradesh. For cities where cases have increased, appropriate action will be taken after the meeting of the crisis management group. We are making containment areas in big cities," he said.

In wake of rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, Chouhan on Wednesday announced the temporary suspension of bus operations from the neighbouring state till April 15.

"For the prevention of COVID-19 infection, passenger bus services to and from Chhattisgarh in the public interest has been postponed till 15 April," MP Chief Minister had said. Pune Civic Body May Ask People in Home Quarantine to Sign Rs 25,000 ‘Bond’ Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Says Report.

He also said that not wearing a mask will fall under the category of crime and strict action will be taken against those who do not wear masks. Madhya Pradesh reported 4,043 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of the infections to 3,18,014 on Wednesday. The state had 26,059 active cases till yesterday.