Pune, April 8: COVID-19 patients opting for home quarantine in Pune may have to sign Rs 25,000 bond if they violate isolation norms. People, who opt for home quarantine after getting diagnosed with coronavirus, may soon have to give an undertaking stating that they will follow all isolation norms or pay Rs 25,000 as a fine, reported The Times of India. At present, over 35,000 people are under home quarantine.

“If a patient leaves home and breaks the isolation rules, he/she will have to pay Rs25,000. The patients will be monitored using different methods,” reported TOI quoting additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal as saying. She added that the civic body had appealed to all patients in home quarantine to follow the home isolation norms, but some are violating the rules. Maharashtra Clocks All-Time Single-Day High With 59,907 COVID-19 Cases; Mumbai Registers Over 10,000 Coronavirus Infections.

As per the report, the order giving details about the bond will be issued in a couple of days. However, the move is being opposed by legal experts and activists. They are of the opinion that such an order would put more pressure on the public during the times of coronavirus.

Pune is the worst-hit distrait of Maharashtra. On Wednesday, the Pune district reported an addition of 10,907 new coronavirus cases. Its overall case count reached 6,04,037. The death toll due to the virus mounted to 10,402 as 62 more patients succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

