Ahmedabad, April 15: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who is a BJP candidate from Porbandar constituency in Gujarat on Monday filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after holding a road show. Addressing a gathering, Mandaviya said this general election is all about making Narendra Modi the prime minister for a third time.

Altogether, five candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party and two from Congress filed their nomination papers from respective constituencies in Gujarat and the neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Mansukh Mandaviya Files His Nomination Papers for Lok Sabha Polls

महात्मा गांधी जी की जन्मभूमि 11-पोरबंदर लोकसभा से आज अपना नामांकन भरा। मैं सभी कार्यकर्ताओं और पोरबंदर वासियों का उनके स्नेह व सहयोग के लिए आभार प्रकट करता हूँ। हम सभी कार्यकर्ता 'अबकी बार 400 पार' के संकल्प के साथ मोदी जी को पुनः प्रधानमंत्री बनाने के लिए कृतसंकल्पित हैं। pic.twitter.com/lZqnf5EZgV — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@mansukhmandviya) April 15, 2024

BJP candidates submitted nomination papers for Lok Sabha constituencies of Porbandar, Bharuch, Ahmedabad-east, Panchmahal, and UT of Daman and Diu. Congress candidates Rutvik Makwana and Geniben Thakor submitted their nominations for Surendranagar and Banaskantha seats, respectively.

Mandaviya took out a road show stretching up to 2 km from Sudama Chowk to Kamala Baug in Porbandar before submitting his nomination papers to the returning officer. Voting for all 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat will take place on May 7 during the third phase of general elections, along with the bypolls to five assembly segments.

Tribal leader Mansukh Vasava, who had represented Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency six times and seeking another term, also filed his nomination papers. Other BJP candidates who filed their nominations include Ahmedabad-East MP Hasmukh Patel, Rajpalsinh Jadav who is in the fray from Panchmahal and Daman and Diu MP Lalubhai Patel.

Along with 26 Lok Sabha seats, voting to elect new MLAs for Vijapur, Khambhat, Vaghodia, Manavadar and Porbandar assembly constituencies will take place on May 7. The bypolls to these constituencies were necessitated due to the resignation of sitting MLAs.

Separately, BJP candidates filed nominations for two out of these five assembly seats. BJP candidates Dharmendrasinh Vaghela and Arjun Modhwadia filed their nomination papers for the Vaghodia and Porbandar assembly segments, respectively.

Addressing a gathering at Sudama Chowk in Porbandar, Mandaviya said this general election is all about making Narendra Modi the prime minister for a third time. He said in view of Modi's push for the welfare of GYAN - Gareeb (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmer) and Nari Shakti (women), all four proposers (for nominations) belonged to these four categories.

"Of the total four proposers who have signed my form, one belonged to a fisherman family whose husband managed to buy a new boat through loan under a government scheme. Another woman proposer is a poor labourer who has received a house from the government," he said. The third proposer is a farmer who is receiving Rs 6,000 per year from the government while the fourth one is a youngster who became a doctor with the help of an education loan, the Union minister said.

"Being beneficiaries of government schemes, all of them are representatives of PM Modi. This election is all about making Modiji a PM for the third time" he added. Mandaviya, who originally belonged to Bhavnagar, said he had come to Porbandar to win people's hearts and not elections. Every vote cast to BJP is a guarantee of development for the next five years, he added.