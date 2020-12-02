New Delhi, December 2: The price for cooking gas LPG was kept unchanged for the sixth consecutive month by the oil marketing companies. According to the IOL website, non-subsidised prices of Indane in Metros per 14.2 kg cylinder has been kept at 594 in Delhi, Rs 620 in Kolkata, Rs 594 in Mumbai and Rs 610 in Chennai.

The price of commercial LPG Cylinder, on the other hand, has seen an increase. The revised price from December 1 on 19 kg commercial LPG is Rs 1,296 in Delhi, Rs 1,351.50 in Kolkata, Rs 1,244 in Mumbai and Rs 1,410.50 in Chennai. LPG Cylinder Booking: Know New Rules For Home Delivery, Refill Booking Number.

It is to be noted that the rates of non-subsidised LPG cylinders are reviewed on a monthly basis and any changes are effected on the first day of each month. Cooking gas rates vary in different parts of the country due to local taxes.

