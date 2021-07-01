New Delhi, July 1: The price of a domestic LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 25 on Thursday. Meanwhile, the price of commercial (19 kg) cylinders was increased by Rs 76. The new prices have come to effect from July 1. In Delhi, a domestic cylinder weighing 14.2 kg will cost Rs 834.50 in Delhi. In Mumbai and Kolkata, the price will also be Rs 834.50 per cylinder. In Chennai, a domestic cylinder will cost Rs 850.50.

In Delhi, the commercial cylinder will now be sold for Rs 1,550. According to reports, in the last six months, the LPG price increased by Rs 140 per cylinder. Notably, LPG prices are revised at the beginning of every month. The prices were increased three times in February and once in March this year. In April, prices were reduced by Rs 10. There was no change in prices in May and June. Domestic LPG Cylinder Price Hiked by Rs 25.50 With Effect From Today; Price of 19 KG Cylinder Increased by Rs 76.

Today’s price hike in the back drop of reports of increase in prices of crude oil and its products in the international market. Before the price hike, a domestic LPG cylinder in the national capital cost Rs 809, and the cost of a commercial cylinder was Rs 1473.50. The price hike is applicable across the country as the LPG is available at one rate, market price. The government provides a subsidy to selected customers. LPG price is based on Import Parity Price (IPP).

