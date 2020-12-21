Luckow, December 21: The Allahabad High Court has given a stern warning to the superintendent of Siddharth Nagar district jail for keeping a man in illegal confinement for eight months after he was granted bail as his middle name, Kumar, was missing from the bail order.

The Allahabad high court asked the superintendent of district jail, Siddharthnagar to remain careful in future in the matter of release of applicants on orders passed by it, according to a Times of India report.

The applicant’s name in bail order was shown as ‘Vinod Baruaar’. His bail application was earlier rejected by additional sessions judge in 2019, so he filed an application for bail before the HC. The high court on April 9, 2020, directed his release on bail. But he was not released from jail, because the name mentioned in the release order was ‘Vinod Baruaar’, whereas in the remand sheet his name was ‘Vinod Kumar Baruaar’.

The HC court summoned the jail superintendent/jailer of Siddharthnagar district jail while observing jail that the superintendent/jailer has flouted the bail order of high court by refusing to release the applicant”.

It directed that the jail superintendent/jailer, after complying with the order, shall appear before this court and explain why appropriate departmental inquiry may not be recommended against him.

