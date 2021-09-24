Chandigarh, September 24: In a shocking case, a man died by suicide due to alleged harassment by his wife in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Reports inform that the deceased, Tinku Raja, married the accused, Dimpy, four months back. Days after the marriage, Dimpy left for her maternal house and filed a complaint of dowry harassment against Raja, his sister and mother. The deceased was reportedly summoned for hearing on Wednesday, however hours before the same he hanged himself to death. Police have registered a case against Raja's wife and an investigation is underway.

Reports inform that Raja, a resident of Baldev Nagar, Rahon Road in Punjab's Ludhiana, was married to Dimpy earlier this year. Four days after their marriage, Dimpy left home and filed a case of dowry harassment against the deceased, his sister and mother, reported the Hindustan Times. She though returned home after the deceased and his mother convinced her. However, the accused again left the home around two weeks later and filed a complaint with the women’s cell at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. Pune: Newly-Wed Woman Dies By Suicide; Husband Booked For Abetment.

Raja was summoned by the cell on the matter on Wednesday, however he ended his life hours before the same. The deceased's sister, who is also the complainant in the case, told The Tribune, “Due to daily issues at home, Dimpy had left home and started living at her parents place in SBS Nagar. She had also lodged a complaint of dowry harassment at Women Cell in SBS Nagar against my brother. When my brother came to know about the complaint he went into depression." Punjab: Newly-Wed Woman Dies By Suicide In Ludhiana; Husband, Mother-In-Law Booked For Dowry Harassment.

A case has been registered against Dimpy on the complaint of Raja's sister. Investigating Office, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Harcharan Singh, reportedly told that an FIR under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the accused. The police is undertaking investigation to nab the accused in the matter.

