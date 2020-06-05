M Rashid Choudhury Shares His View on Political Strategist

M Rashid Choudhury

M Rashid choudhury a Political strategist,shares his view on strategist "Political consultants work on election campaigns for political candidates. They may help candidates develop media strategies, explain their platforms to the public, create advertisements, respond to opponents or engage in fundraising. Other consultants may work in research or polling. In the former type of job, they investigate the major issues in a campaign or a candidate's opponent, while in the latter they ask the public how they feel about a candidate. This information can then be used to develop a candidate's election campaign strategy. Some of these consultants' job tasks overlap with those of political scientists, who are similar to consultants."

Political consultants sometimes act as political strategists,a senior political consultant who promote the election of certain candidates or the interests of certain groups. This is achieved by planning campaign strategies, coordinating campaign staffers, and arranging events to publicize candidates or causes. Political consultants act as public relations specialists, salespeople and managers. By using many forms of marketing-suitable media, including advertising and press releases, the general goal of political consultants is to make voters aware of their candidates' party platform.

As political consulting has expanded worldwide, journalists have noted the influence of political consulting on candidates, voters, presidents and governments of different nations. Well-known American political consultants such as James Carville, Joseph Napolitan and David H. Sayers,have traveled to other continents, acting as consultants on several political campaigns and advising heads of state.