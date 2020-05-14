Madhya Pradesh Accident: 8 Migrant Labourers Dead & 50 Injured After Their Truck Collided With Bus in Cantt PS Area in Guna

Madhya pradesh Accident (Photo Credits: ANI)

Madhya Pradesh, May 14: In another tragic incident that took place in the state, 8 migrant labourers have been dead and around 50 are injured in an accident. According to an ANI update, the accident took place after the truck in which the migrant workers were travelling in, collided with a bus in Cantt PS area in Guna on Wednesday night. The injured have been shifted to the district hospital for treatment. All the workers who died were going to their native places in UP from Maharashtra.

Another accident took place in Uttar Pradesh, where six migrant workers who were walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway got killed after a speeding bus ran over them late on Wednesday night. The incident took place near Ghalauli check-post. According to an ANI update, a case has been registered against the unknown bus driver. Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur Highway Accident: 6 Migrant Labourers Walking Along Highway Killed After Speeding Bus Runs Over Them.

8 labourers dead & around 50 injured after the truck they were travelling in, collided with a bus in Cantt PS area in Guna last night. Injured persons shifted to district hospital.All the 8 killed labourers were going to their native places in UP from Maharashtra.

Earlier this month, an empty rake of goods wagon ran over 16 migrant labourers who were sleeping on the rail tracks in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. The incident happened near Karmad. According to details by a railway official, the freight train ran over 16 migrant labourers between Jalna and Aurangabad of Nanded Divison of South Central Railway.