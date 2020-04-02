Doctors and Nurses Testing and Treating COVID-19 Patients Attacked by Mobs in Delhi, Indore and Other Cities, Shocking Videos and Reports of Stone Pelting, Spitting on Healthcare Workers Emerge

Stone Pelting (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 2: Amid the surging coronavirus cases in India, medical workers who are engaged in the battle against the deadly diseases have been beaten up by mobs in different parts of the country. Shocking videos of mob misbehaving with doctors, nurses and other medics, spitting on them, pelting stones on the medical staff have emerged and are being widely shared on social media. These videos have raised concerns over the behavior of locals with healthcare workers in India amid the coronavirus pandemic in India.

In Delhi, the attendees of Nizamuddin Markaz misbehaved with medical staffers. These attendees spat on medical staff working or attending them at a quarantine centre in the national capital. According to reports, people Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin made unreasonable demand for food items and misbehaved and abused the staff at the quarantine centre.

In another such case in Indore, family members of the suspected cases created ruckus by attacking health care workers who had arrived in the city enquiring about a peoples' health. Locals began protesting and were joined by others who resorted to pelting stones and spitting on them, forcing them to leave the place. The shocking videos show that the medical staff was shooed away from the locality when they arrived to conduct medical checks in the COVID-19 affected area.

According to a report by IANS, two women doctors suffered injuries to their legs after a team of health officials were attacked with stones in Tat Patti Bakhal area on Wednesday. A team of 5 doctors went to locate persons reportedly infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

In Hyderabad, the family of a man who died of COVID-19 attacked a doctor and vandalised the hospital property. The incident took place at Gandhi Hospital, where the 49-year-old patient was admitted a week ago. Soon after his death, the relatives of the deceased, who were also positive and were being treated in the same ward, attacked the on-call doctor and broke the windows. The doctors had earlier asked for additional security as the family had been aggressive.

At a time when the country needs to follow all the directives to prevent the spread of COVID-19, several cases have emerged showing people not cooperating with the healthcare workers. India is currently under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country reached 1,965 on Wednesday. 50 deaths have been reported in India so far, with highest from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat.