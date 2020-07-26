Bhopal, July 26: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' at COVID-19 dedicated Chirayu Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.

Chouhan also posted a video on Twitter in which he advised people not to panic. "I am fine. Corona Warriors' team is very dedicated. I express gratitude to all Corona warriors who are saving lives by risking their own," Chouhan said. Mann ki Baat Highlights: Kargil Vijay Diwas, COVID-19 Crisis, Rakshabandhan, Here's What PM Narendra Modi Said in His Radio Address on July 26, 2020.

Mahdya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Video

"There is no need to panic. If you show symptoms, do not hide them. Go for testing immediately so that treatment can be started on time if tested positive. Timely treatment will make you fully healthy," he said.

CM Chouhan said that instead of being afraid of COVID-19, we should fight it with confidence. "Keeping two yards distance, washing hands and wearing masks are the biggest weapons to save yourself from coronavirus. I appeal to all the people to use these weapons for yourself and your loved ones," he added.