New Delhi, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra on Sunday, July 26 addressed to the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat. This was the 67th episode of the programme. The premier began today's radio programme by paying tributes to brave soldiers who fought in Kargil in 1999. He says "the day is very special, as the war happened at a time and in a situation that nobody can forget. India wanted good relations with Pakistan, but that did not happen. Our army won the Kargil war. India was then trying to have cordial relations with Pakistan but is said that it is in the nature of the wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason."

"Pakistan undertook this misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert attention from its internal conflicts," he said. The Prime Minister also urged people to visit www.gallantryawards.gov.in to know about brave Indian soldiers.

PM Modi also noted that Kargil war heroes are being remembered on social media with #CourageInKargil. He urged the youth to share the heroic deeds of valiant Indian jawans on social media throughout the day. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: 10 Facts to Know About The 1999 India-Pakistan War in Kargil.

Speaking about the novel coronavirus crisis, PM Modi said that India's novel coronavirus recovery rate is better than other nations. "Our fatality rate is much less than most other countries. We able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but the threat of Coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast many areas, we need to remain vigilant," he said. India’s COVID-19 Tally Inches Closer Towards 14-Lakh Mark.

While stressing on the COVID-19 precautions, PM Modi said before removing masks in public places, think about the frontline health workers who are working diligently since March.

PM Modi also shared effective endeavours on parts of local residents of villages. He talked about Balbir Kaur, sarpanch of Trewa in Jammu, who built a 30-bed quarantine centre in his panchayat. He also talked about Kashmiri woman sarpanch Jaituna Begum, who shared free masks and ration in the vicinity and also created employment.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke about Rakshabandhan 2020. "Raksha Bandhan is approaching. I have seen that many people and organisations are running initiatives to celebrate the festival in a different manner. Many are linking it to 'Vocal for Local' and that is right," he said.

"The joy of celebrating festival increases when it helps expand the business of people in our society, in our neighbourhood and all makes it a joyous festival for them too," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2020 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).