Bhopal, August 30: Heavy rains lashed Madhya Pradesh in the past two days, which triggered flooding in several districts. The Indian Army, Air Force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were roped in on Saturday for rescue operations in inundated areas. The IAF on August 30 launched a Mi17V5 helicopter mission to rescue to two youth and an elderly man from their flooded houses near Mowad village in Balaghat. Heavy Rains Lead to Flood-like Situation in MP's Shajapur.

Notably, the village is situated along the banks of the overflowing Wainganga river. The video of IAF troops rescuing people from their inundated houses is shared by the force on its official Twitter handle. In the video, the IAF personnel could be seen airlifting the people, who were stuck in their houses due to floods. IAF Rescues Seven Persons Trapped Between Two Streams of River in Kathua.

Video of IAF Personnel rescuing People From Flooded Areas:

#SavingLives Today morning, #IAF launched a Mi17V5 helicopter to rescue 02 youth and an elderly man from their inundated houses near Mowad village in Balaghat,Madhya Pradesh situated along the banks of the overflowing Wainganga river.@SpokespersonMoD#IndianAirForce #AirWarriors pic.twitter.com/I7MNoHiXTN — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 30, 2020

On Sunday, the IAF also rescued people from Somalwada village of Sehore district from flooded areas. An IAF chopper airlifted villagers from Madhya Pradesh's flooded Sehore district.

Red and orange alerts have been issued for very heavy to heavy rainfall on Sunday in several districts of the state. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducted an aerial survey of the areas flooded areas of the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).