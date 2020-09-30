Khargone, September 30: Amid ongoing outrage over the death of a 19-year-old girl who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, another incident of sexual assault has been reported in Madhya Pradesh' Khargone district. According to police, a minor was taken away from her house by three men who gang-raped her in a field and fled. The incident took place last night. Hathras Gangrape: Girl Raped by 4 Men in UP Dies at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The victim's brother said three men allegedly came to their house in Marugarh and asked for water. Soon a clash erupted and the accused pushed the girl's brother when he intervened and took her away with them. The accused allegedly gang-raped her in a filed and fled from the scene, Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chauhan said, as reported by NDTV. Madhya Pradesh: Teen Rapes 18-Month-Old Girl in Damoh, Held From Jabalpur.

The girl's brother had gathered people for help and made a failed attempt to catch the three men. Later, the police came and launched a man-hut to nab the accused. A case has been registered. The incident comes as the country grieves the death of a 19-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Hathras on September 14. She died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital yesterday.

