Bhopal, July 5: In a bizarre incident, a man in Madhya Pradesh has been booked for creating a fake RTPCR-positive report to stay away from his wife. Reports inform that the incident of forgery was reported from Mhow district in Madhya Pradesh. According to a report by TOI, the man told reporters that he wanted to be away from his wife and thought of this plan. He said he was only trying to find a way not to get close to his wife, but didn’t realise it could land him in big trouble.

The man, who is a carpenter by professsion, had got married recently. The TOI report further goes on to say that he allegedly downloaded a positive report and changed the name and other details in the report. The man changed the name using a photo editing feature and sent the morphed RTPCR-positive report to his wife and other family members. Madhya Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Youth Harasses Minor Girl, Attacks Her With Blade in Indore; Arrested.

The forgery came to light when the man's wife got suspicious about the fake COVID-19 report. She informed her father about it, who found out the truth behind the morphed photo. The woman's father got to know the truth from Indore-based Central Lab that had prepared the original report.

