A car plunged into a river near Babiha Bridge in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, December 26. Two individuals have been successfully rescued, while a frantic rescue operation is currently underway to save the remaining two people trapped inside the submerged vehicle. The scene, captured in a video shared by news agency ANI, depicts the urgency of the rescue mission as authorities and onlookers gather at the accident site. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Four Killed, Two Injured After Scrap-Laden Truck Falls on Car in Guna.

Madhya Pradesh Road Accident

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A car fell into a river near Babiha Bridge in Mandla. Two people have been rescued. A rescue operation is underway to save the other two people. (Source: Mandla Police) pic.twitter.com/bCScIgK33J — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 26, 2023

