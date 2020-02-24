Madhya Pradesh Schocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Raped by Four Teenagers in Rewa District

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

Rewa , February 24: A 14-year old girl was allegedly raped by four teenage boys in a village in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday. All the four accused have been detained under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), following the incident which occurred on Saturday afternoon.

A senior police officer said the victim knew all the accused, who are in the age group of 13 to 14 years. "The incident occurred after the girl went out of her home for some work on Saturday afternoon. Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes 25-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Woman at Home, Arrested.

Since the boys knew the victim they convinced her to accompany them to a farm under some pretext where they raped her," said district superintendent of police Abid Khan.

He said the victim and the accused are residents of the same village, located about 30 kms away from Rewa. The girl narrated the ordeal to her family members after returning home on Saturday evening, following which an FIR was lodged against the accused, Khan said. The girl's medical examination has confirmed rape, he said.