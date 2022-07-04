Ujjain, July 4: A minor girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death at her home in an Ujjain village on Sunday. The girl used to live with her grandparents. The family registered a missing complaint on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, her body was found lying among a pile of sacks of grain on the first floor of the house, reported India Today.

Preliminary probe points to rape and murder, Ujjain SP Satyendra Shukla said. "She was wearing only a top. There were several injury marks on her body, including the neck, which leads to the suspicion that she was raped and strangled," Preeti Gaykwad, a forensic official, said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Yash Rastogi, LLB Student Brutally Killed by Gay Friends in Meerut; Police Suspect Blackmail

As per the family, the girl was home alone on Saturday morning as the maternal grandmother had gone to the temple and the maternal grandfather had gone to a tea shop and the girl was alone in the house. When they returned, the girl was missing from her house. A search of the whole village did not yield any result, so in the evening the maternal grandparents lodged a missing complaint at the police station. Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty to Man for Rape & Murder of 8-Year-Old Disabled Girl, Says ‘No Probability of Reformation, Danger to Society’

On Sunday, when they went upstairs again, they found her body and informed police.

A murder case was registered and police have begun investigating the case. The autopsy report is awaited.

